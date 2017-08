BRIEF-Agora Q1 net loss widens to 8.2 mln zlotys

May 12 (Reuters) - AGORA:

* Q1 REVENUE 301.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 288.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS OF 8.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 7.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 28.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* NET RESULT OF CO IMPACTED BY HIGHER INCOME TAX EXPENSES MAINLY DUE TO CHANGES IN DEFERRED TAX IN AGORA SA AND HIGHER COSTS OF CURRENT AND DEFERRED TAX IN HELIOS GROUP

* IN Q1 THE COMPANY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS OF GREEN CONTENT SP. Z O.O. WHAT ALSO HAD IMPACT ON Q1 NET RESULTS