Feb 17 (Reuters) - Agora SA:

* Q4 revenue 340.3 million zlotys ($84.19 million) versus 353.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit 10.2 million zlotys versus 15.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 operating profit 24.7 million zlotys versus 17.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Lower Q4 revenue affected by smaller income in the press and printing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0422 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)