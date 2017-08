Feb 17 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG:

* Successfully completes capital increase

* Total of 1,420,204 new Agrana shares placed

* Gross proceeds of in aggregate 142 million euros ($151.33 million)generated for Agrana

* Free float increases to approximately 18.9 pct