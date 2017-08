May 12 (Reuters) - AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* FY GROUP REVENUE: EUR 2,561.3 MILLION (UP 3.4%; PRIOR YEAR: EUR 2,477.6 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT): EUR 172.4 MILLION (UP 33.6%; PRIOR YEAR: EUR 129.0 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 4.00 PER SHARE AS IN PRIOR YEAR

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017|18: EXPECTING FURTHER MODERATE RISE IN REVENUE AND EBIT

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE: EUR 7.13 (UP 22.5%; PRIOR YEAR: EUR 5.82)

* FY PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS EUR 117.9 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 80.9 MILLION)