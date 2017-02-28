BRIEF-One Liberty Properties files for mixed shelf offering
* One Liberty Properties Inc files for a mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mtjY7j) Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd :
* Approved proposal on appointment of Li Zhicheng as Chief Risk Officer of bank
* Approved proposal on purchasing directors, supervisors and senior management liability insurance for year 2017-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.
TORONTO, March 10 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Friday stood by its business practices after a report by CBC News suggested the bank had put staff under pressure to meet tough sales targets.