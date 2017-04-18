FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China says Lou Wenlong resigned as an Executive Director
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 18, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China says Lou Wenlong resigned as an Executive Director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd :

* Abc-More Announcement On Resignation Of Directors

* Lou Wenlong has tendered his resignation as an Executive Director, an Executive Vice President

* Board considered and approved resignation of Lu Jianping as an Independent Non-Executive Director of bank

* Number of Independent Non-Executive Directors of bank will not be less than one-third of board upon resignation of Lou Wenlong

* Lu Jianping's resignation has taken effect

* Following effective resignation of Lu Jianping, number of members of nomination and remuneration committee of bank would be decreased to six

* Following effective resignation of Lu Jianping number of Independent Non-Executive Directors would be reduced to three Source text (bit.ly/2ooZzj7) Further company coverage:

