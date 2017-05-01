BRIEF-Agrium reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

May 1 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc

* Agrium reports first quarter earnings

* Agrium inc - qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $2,720 million versus $2,725 million last year

* Q1 retail sales of $2,240 million versus. $2,290 million last year

* Q1 wholesale sales of $675 million versus. $649 million last year

* Agrium - retail crop nutrient sales volumes are expected to range between 10.0 million and 10.4 million tonnes in 2017

* Says "the decline in north american corn acreage is expected to lower crop input demand this year"

* Agrium inc - sees 2017 total capital expenditures to be in the range of $600-million to $700-million

* Agrium Inc - Q1 nitrogen sales volumes were 772,000 tonnes versus. 741,000 tonnes last year

* Agrium Inc says merger with Potashcorp remains on-track for a mid-year closing

* Agrium Inc - Q1 potash sales volumes were 636,000 tonnes versus. 456,000 tonnes last year

* Says issuing earnings guidance of $3.75 to $4.25 diluted earnings per share for first half of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.75 to $5.75

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agrium inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: