FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Agrium reports Q1 loss per share $0.08
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Agrium reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc

* Agrium reports first quarter earnings

* Agrium inc - qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $2,720 million versus $2,725 million last year

* Q1 retail sales of $2,240 million versus. $2,290 million last year

* Q1 wholesale sales of $675 million versus. $649 million last year

* Agrium - retail crop nutrient sales volumes are expected to range between 10.0 million and 10.4 million tonnes in 2017

* Says "the decline in north american corn acreage is expected to lower crop input demand this year"

* Agrium inc - sees 2017 total capital expenditures to be in the range of $600-million to $700-million

* Agrium Inc - Q1 nitrogen sales volumes were 772,000 tonnes versus. 741,000 tonnes last year

* Agrium Inc says merger with Potashcorp remains on-track for a mid-year closing

* Agrium Inc - Q1 potash sales volumes were 636,000 tonnes versus. 456,000 tonnes last year

* Says issuing earnings guidance of $3.75 to $4.25 diluted earnings per share for first half of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.75 to $5.75

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agrium inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.