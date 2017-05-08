BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

May 8 (Reuters) - AGT Food And Ingredients Inc:

* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

* Q1 revenue C$520.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$485.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AGT Food And Ingredients - expects medium and long-term prospects, demand fundamentals for staple foods in emerging markets will "remain intact"

* AGT Food And Ingredients - near-term headwinds caused by non-tariff trade barriers expected to continue in near term

* AGT Food And Ingredients - headwinds caused by slower seasonal sales in markets like India and Turkey also expected to continue in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: