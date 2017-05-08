FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - AGT Food And Ingredients Inc:

* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

* Q1 revenue C$520.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$485.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AGT Food And Ingredients - expects medium and long-term prospects, demand fundamentals for staple foods in emerging markets will "remain intact"

* AGT Food And Ingredients - near-term headwinds caused by non-tariff trade barriers expected to continue in near term

* AGT Food And Ingredients - headwinds caused by slower seasonal sales in markets like India and Turkey also expected to continue in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.