Sri Lanka president switches foreign, finance ministers in reshuffle
COLOMBO, May 22 Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena switched the foreign and finance ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
May 5 AGT Food and Ingredients Inc:
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
* Sees quarterly adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* Sees Q1 revenues of C$515 million to C$535 million
* Sees 570,000 mtn metric tonnes handled in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years-IMM
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.