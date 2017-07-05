RPT-COLUMN-Psst...wanna buy some cobalt? Just don't tell the auto guys!: Andy Home
LONDON, July 5 Wanna buy into one of the hottest commodities in town?
July 5 Aguia Resources Ltd-
* Aguia Resources - received confirmation from TSX venture exchange conditions for listing co's ordinary shares for trading on TSXV have been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 5 Wanna buy into one of the hottest commodities in town?
July 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.