* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
Feb 27 AH Vest Ltd:
* HEPS and EPS for HY ended Dec. 31 expected to rise between 20-30 pct to between 0.84-0.91 cents per share versus HEPS and EPS of 0.7 cents /share
* Improved results reflect positive performance of new manufacturing plant in Eikenhof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIDGNORTH, England, March 7 British manufacturer Grainger & Worrall makes millions of pounds casting complex aluminium engine blocks for Formula One and other high-performance cars. But it has hit a problem when it comes to a more basic issue: finding skilled workers.
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.