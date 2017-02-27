Feb 27 Ahlers AG:

* Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2015/16 has been met. Management board and supervisory board propose to the annual shareholders' meeting 2017 to pay out a dividend of 0.15 euro per common share and of 0.20 euro per preferred share (previous year: 0.20 euro and 0.25 euro)

* Total sales revenues in fiscal year 2015/16 declined by a total of 4.1 million euros or 1.7 percent to 237.8 million euros ($252.54 million) (previous year: 241.9 million euros)

* FY group earnings after taxes increased by 79 percent from 1.4 million euros to 2.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)