6 months ago
March 1, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize Q4 underlying operating income at 608 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV:

* Q4 comparable sales growth for the Netherlands 6.6 percent versus 3.5 percent year ago

* Proposed dividend of 0.57 euros ($0.60), up 9.6 percent compared to the Ahold dividend last year

* Strong free cash flow of 874 million euros in Q4, resulting in 1.4 billion euros full-year free cash flow

* Q4 underlying operating income 608 million euros

* Pro forma Q4 underlying operating margin of 3.9 percent

* Q4 net income IFRS 144 million euros versus 254 million euros year ago

* Confirms target for 2017 of realizing 220 million euros net synergies, including 22 million euros realized in 2016, incremental to pro forma underlying operating income

* We expect free cash flow for the year 2017 to be 1.6 billion euros, after 1.8 billion euros of capital expenditure.

* Q4 underlying operating income 605 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 comparable sales growth for the USA excluding gasoline is - 0.2 percent

* Q4 Central and Southeastern Europe pro forma net sales increased by 4.3 percent to 1,458 million euros at constant exchange rates

* Integration on track, with synergies from the Better Together strategy delivering according to plan Source text: bit.ly/2lUOl69 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

