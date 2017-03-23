BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reports progress on store divestments

March 23 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV :

* Reports progress on store divestments, gives update on Belgium strategy

* Belgian subsidiaries have reached agreements to divest four stores and one project in Belgium

* Carrefour has agreed to buy one Albert Heijn store and two Delhaize affiliated stores, as well as one project

* Independently and separately, an independent supermarket entrepreneur has agreed to buy one store from Albert Heijn