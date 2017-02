Feb 24 Aia Group Ltd

* vonb margin of 52.8 per cent for fy

* 28 per cent growth in vonb to us$2,750 million for fy

* ifrs operating profit after tax (opat) up 15 per cent to us$3,981 million for fy

* Final dividend up 25 per cent

* 31 per cent increase in annualised new premiums (anp) to us$5,123 million for fy

* 25 per cent growth in final dividend to 63.75 hong kong cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: