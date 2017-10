April 27 (Reuters) - Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd

* Says it adjusts share private placement plan, to raise up to 2.15 billion yuan ($311.91 million) from 2.43 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q9PKaC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)