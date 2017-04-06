BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 6Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 35 percent, or to be 154.2 million yuan to 160.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (118.6 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CYrnaQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.