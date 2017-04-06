April 6Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 35 percent, or to be 154.2 million yuan to 160.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (118.6 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CYrnaQ

