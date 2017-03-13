FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc

* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

* AIG - in accordance with terms of warrants to purchase shares of AIG stock, warrant exercise price to be reduced to $44.2948 per share from $44.4305

* AIG - number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.016 from 1.013

* AIG-Adjustments to warrant exercise price resulted from declaration by board on February 14, 2017 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

