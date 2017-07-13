BRIEF-AIG appoints Seraina Macia CEO of planned technology-focused subsidiary

July 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc -

* AIG announces the appointment of Seraina Macia as chief executive officer of planned technology-focused subsidiary

* AIG announces the appointment of seraina macia as chief executive officer of planned technology-focused subsidiary

* AIG - ‍appointment of Seraina Macia is effective immediately​

* AIG - Macia is a member of board of directors and audit committee of credit suisse group​

* AIG - Macia joins AIG from Hamilton USA, where she was appointed CEO in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: