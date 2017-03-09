BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
March 9 American International Group Inc :
* AIG announces CEO transition plan
* Peter D. Hancock, president and chief executive officer, has informed board of directors of his intention to resign
* Hancock will remain as CEO until a successor has been named
* Board of directors will conduct a comprehensive search for a successor to Hancock
* Board remains committed to financial targets and objectives announced
* AIG'S Hancock says "without wholehearted shareholder support for my continued leadership", protracted period of uncertainty could undermine company's progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.