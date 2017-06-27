June 27 AIG:
* Entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement
among co, unit borrowers party thereto & lenders - SEC filing
* Fourth amended credit agreement provides for a five-year
total commitment of $4.5 billion
* Fourth amended credit agreement amends and restates AIG's
third amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of
November 5, 2015
* Under circumstances in fourth amended credit agreement,
aggregate commitments may be increased by up to $500 million
* As of June 27, 2017, there are no borrowings or letters of
credit outstanding under fourth amended credit agreement
* Letters of credit issued under fourth amended credit
agreement will be used to support reinsurance operations of
AIG's insurance subsidiaries
Source text: (bit.ly/2tkkn2b)
