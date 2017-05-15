FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-AIG, Hamilton Insurance and Two Sigma Insurance expand partnership
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-AIG, Hamilton Insurance and Two Sigma Insurance expand partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - AIG

* AIG, Hamilton Insurance Group and Two Sigma Insurance quantified announce expansion of partnership

* AIG - AIG has agreed in principle to acquire Hamilton USA, Hamilton Insurance Group's U.S. platform

* AIG - Hamilton RE and AIG to enter into strategic reinsurance partnership

* AIG - Attune's target market will be expanded to include companies with annual revenues of up to $35 million

* AIG - under terms of mou, hamilton will retain its one-third ownership of attune

* AIG - Attune's target market will be expanded to include companies with a target market segment of up to $150 billion in annual gross written premiums

* Says Hamilton RE and AIG will enter into a reinsurance strategic partnership

* AIG - co, TSIQ to enter partnership to use TSIQ's "insurance-focused data science and technology expertise" for commercial insurance underwritten by AIG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.