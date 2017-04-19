FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-AIG reports impact of UK ogden discount rate change
April 19, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AIG reports impact of UK ogden discount rate change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG announces impact of UK ogden discount rate change and treatment of deferred gain associated with adverse development cover

* AIG - in Q1 expects to record an increase to prior year loss reserves of about $100 million pre-tax from recent decision by uk ministry of justice on ogden rate

* AIG -to recognize estimated nominal pre-tax deferred gain of $2.6 billion in connection with adverse development cover entered into with Berkshire Hathaway

* AIG - Q1 2017 results will reflect a partial quarter of amortization of approximately $40 million pre-tax based on closing date of contract of feb 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

