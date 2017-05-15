FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AIG says CEO Duperreault's initial compensation to include annual base salary of $1.6 mln
May 15, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-AIG says CEO Duperreault's initial compensation to include annual base salary of $1.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - AIG:

* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1.6 million

* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will also consist of a short-term annual incentive target of $3.2 million

* Says in addition, Duperreault will receive a one-time, make-whole cash award of $12 million as compensation for unvested Hamilton equity awards to be forfeited by him

* Says Duperreault's initial compensation will also consist of an annual long-term incentive award of $11.2 million

* Says pursuant to Hamilton Waiver Agreement, will make additional payment of $20 million contingent upon completion of Duperreault's second year as CEO Source text: (bit.ly/2rhlIlg) Further company coverage:

