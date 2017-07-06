US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tepid ADP jobs data
July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.
July 6 AIG
* Says Peter Zaffino's initial compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1.25 million
* AIG - In addition, in consideration of compensation foregone from prior employer, Zaffino to receive one-time, sign-on award having target value $15 million
* AIG says Zaffino's initial compensation will consist of short-term annual incentive target of $3 million, annual long-term incentive award of $4.25 million Source: (bit.ly/2tUWChf) Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter sales and earnings