* Says Peter Zaffino​'s initial compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1.25 million

* AIG - ‍In addition, in consideration of compensation foregone from prior employer, Zaffino to receive one-time, sign-on award having target value $15 million​

* AIG says Zaffino​'s initial compensation will consist of ‍short-term annual incentive target of $3 million, annual long-term incentive award of $4.25 million​