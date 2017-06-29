BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
June 29 Aileron Therapeutics Inc
* Aileron therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Aileron therapeutics-announced pricing of initial public offering of 3.7 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .