March 30 (Reuters) - IIF SA:

* Says IIF SA Fund sold 301,828 Shares Ailleron SA , representing 1.85 percent votes

* IIF Ventures BV fund sold 898,000 shares in Ailleron, representing 5.50 percent votes

* Both transactions were conducted via accelerated book building process