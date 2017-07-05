July 5 Apartment Investment And Management Co
:
* Aimco acquires 100% ownership of palazzo properties
* Deal for $451.5 million
* Apartment investment and management co - transaction is
expected to result in a 150 basis points higher free cash flow
internal rate of return
* Apartment investment and management co says acquisition
was funded by taking title subject to existing allocable debt of
$140.5 million
* Apartment investment and management - acquired 47%
interest in Palazzo Jv owned by institutional investors advised
by J.P. Morgan asset management
* Apartment investment and management -deal was also funded
by payment of $311 million in cash proceeds funded with bank
borrowings pending sales of properties
