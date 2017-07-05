July 5 Apartment Investment And Management Co
:
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - on June 30, co,
others entered amendment, restatement of borrowers' existing
senior secured revolving loan facility
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - new loan
facility entered into to provide a portion of financing for
purchase of 47% interest in Palazzo JV
* Apartment Investment And Management-facility provides for
$250 million term loan facility which was funded June 30,
continues existing $600 million revolving facility
* Apartment Investment And Management- borrowers have
ability to increase aggregate revolving commitments and/or term
loan commitments by up to $200 million
* Apartment Investment And Management Co says term facility
matures on June 30, 2018, but may be extended by one year,
subject to conditions- SEC filing
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - revolving
commitments will expire on January 22, 2022
Source text: (bit.ly/2ti1Ouf)
