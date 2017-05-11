FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aimia qtrly EPS C$0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc

* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada

* Reconfirmed 2017 guidance

* Qtrly total revenue C$524.8 million versus C$570.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Recent discussions lead Aimia to belief that Air Canada does not currently intend to renew aeroplan partnership expiring in June 2020

* Exploring post-2020 alternatives

* Rupert Duchesne to retire, with interim group chief executive David Johnston to assume role permanently

* Newly adopted dividend policy targets future dividend payout ratio linked to cashflow generation

* Says material reduction in capital expenditures is also planned for 2018

* Aimia says also reviewing business units and investments on basis of their medium-term ROIC contribution; this may lead to further asset sales

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

