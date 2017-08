May 11 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc-

* Aimmune Therapeutics enrolls first patient in ramses (arc007), a phase 3 clinical trial of ar101 for the treatment of peanut allergy

* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - trial follows same up-dosing and maintenance protocol as aimmune's ongoing phase 3 palisade trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: