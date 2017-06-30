June 30 Aina Le'a Inc:
* Aina Le'a says filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11
* Aina Le'a says intends to continue operating business
during Chapter 11 case as a debtor-in-possession - SEC filing
* Aina Le'a says on June 22, filed voluntary petition under
Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in United States bankruptcy
court for district of Hawaii
* Aina Le'a says on June 26, 2017, Macias Gini & O Connell
LLP resigned as co's independent registered public accounting
firm for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, effective immediately
* Aina Le'a says MGO's resignation was accepted by board of
directors of co on June 28, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2tua1vB)
