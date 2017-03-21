FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AION Capital Partners to buy majority interest in Planetcast Media Services
March 21, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AION Capital Partners to buy majority interest in Planetcast Media Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - AION Capital Partners Limited:

* AION Capital Partners Limited to acquire a majority interest in Planetcast Media Services Limited

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text - (AION Capital Partners Limited (the "AION Fund"), have agreed to acquire a majority interest in PlanetCast Media Services Limited (earlier known as Essel Shyam Communications Limited) ("PlanetCast") from shareholders including affiliates of the Essel Group, the Shyam Group and private equity firm Kubera Partners. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. )

