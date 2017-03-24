March 24 Air Canada

* Air canada announces renewal of shareholder rights plan

* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016

* Air canada - approval of renewed rights plan by shareholders at air canada's annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for may 5, 2017

* Air canada - if so approved, renewed rights plan will remain in effect until close of business on date of annual meeting of shareholders in 2020