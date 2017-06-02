BRIEF-Air Canada reprices $1.1 bln credit facility

June 2 (Reuters) - Air Canada:

* Reprices U.S.$1.1 billion credit facility

* Has completed repricing of its U.S.$1.1 billion senior secured credit facility, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points​

* Credit facility is comprised of $800 million term loan maturing in 2023, and $300 million revolving credit facility (undrawn) expiring in 2021

* Expect to realize annualized interest expense savings of more than c$5 million over remaining life of term loan​