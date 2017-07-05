BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
July 5 Air Industries Group
* Air Industries Group announces preliminary (unreviewed) revenue results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017
* Q2 revenue $17 million
* Air Industries Group - Revenue for Q2 was approximately 13% higher than for Q1 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)