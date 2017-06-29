UPDATE 1-Home Capital sees 2nd-qtr loss on costs related to liquidity issue
June 29 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it expects to record a loss in the second quarter due to costs related to its efforts to shore up liquidity.
June 29 Air Industries Group
* Air industries group files for offering of up to 4.4 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing
* Air industries group says had previously expected offering of up to 5.2 million shares of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2spR7C3) Further company coverage:
June 29 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it expects to record a loss in the second quarter due to costs related to its efforts to shore up liquidity.
* Teck resources ltd - announced that its Mexican subsidiary has entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc