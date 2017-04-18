FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Air Industries Group sees total FY17 revenue of about $73.5 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Air Industries Group sees total FY17 revenue of about $73.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Air Industries Group

* Air Industries Group announces financial operating results for 2016, revenue for the first quarter of 2017 and full year 2017 revenue guidance

* Funded 18-month backlog increased by $18 million to a total of $90 million at december 31, 2016

* Air Industries Group - anticipate revenues of $18, $19 and $20 million for second, third and fourth quarters of 2017 respectively

* Air Industries Group - excluding amk subsidiary which was sold in january 2017, q1 revenue from continuing operations was $16.4 million, more than 17% over prior year

* Air Industries Group sees total annual 2017 revenue of approximately $73.5 million

* Air Industries Group- "encouraged by year-over-year increase in revenue during q1, and expect this trend to continue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.