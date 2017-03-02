FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Lease Corp announces pricing of public offering of senior notes due 2027
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Air Lease Corp announces pricing of public offering of senior notes due 2027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces pricing of public offering of $500 million of 3.625% unsecured senior notes due 2027

* Air Lease Corp - pricing on March 1, 2017 of its public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% unsecured senior notes due 2027

* Air Lease Corp - notes were offered to public at a price of 98.241% of their face amount

* Air Lease Corp says notes will mature on april 1, 2027 and will bear interest at a rate of 3.625% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

