BRIEF-Air Lease Corp announces pricing of public offering of senior notes due 2027

March 2 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces pricing of public offering of $500 million of 3.625% unsecured senior notes due 2027

* Air Lease Corp - pricing on March 1, 2017 of its public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% unsecured senior notes due 2027

* Air Lease Corp - notes were offered to public at a price of 98.241% of their face amount

* Air Lease Corp says notes will mature on april 1, 2027 and will bear interest at a rate of 3.625% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: