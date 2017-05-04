FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Air Lease Corp diluted earnings per share $0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Air Lease Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.78

* Air Lease Corp qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share before income taxes $1.33

* Air Lease Corp qtrly revenues $360.2 million, up 4.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $369.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air Lease Corp - "continue to see demand from buyers of our used Boeing and Airbus aircraft"

* Air Lease Corp - "we view slowing of new aircraft orders as healthy for industry in face of record backlogs and ongoing strain in global supply chain" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

