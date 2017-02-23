BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation announces fiscal year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Says revenue was $370.5 million for Q4 of 2016, an increase of 13.4%
* Says diluted earnings per share $0.89 for Q4 of 2016
* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share before income taxes of $1.48 per share for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy