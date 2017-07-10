UPDATE 3-China's Wanda steps back from theme park, hotel drive with $9.3 bln Sunac deal
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan
July 10 Air Lease Corp
* Air lease corporation activity update for the second quarter of 2017
* Air lease corp says at end of q2 of 2017, alc's fleet was comprised of 240 owned aircraft and 48 managed aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 10 UBS has raised $325 million for a private equity impact investment fund, as the world's biggest private bank looks to meet wealthy clients' growing appetite to combine philanthropy with money making.