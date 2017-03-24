BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd:
* Air Products and Chemicals-determined "not in best interests of cos' shareholders to continue" pursuing acquisition of Yingde Gases Group at this time Source text:(bit.ly/2n0W9Tz) Further company coverage:
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: