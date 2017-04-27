FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Air Products Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.43
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Air Products Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* Air Products reports strong fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.43 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.39 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales rose 11 percent to $1.98 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.60 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 to $6.25

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air Products And Chemicals Inc - capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2017 is approximately $1 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.