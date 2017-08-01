BRIEF-Air Products reports Q3 sales $2.122 billion

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc

* Air Products reports fiscal 2017 third quarter GAAP EPS of $.47 and strong growth in adjusted EPS of $1.65, up 15 percent*

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $2.122 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.06 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.20 to $6.25

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2017 is approximately $1 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis