* Air T Inc says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing

* Air T Inc says required additional time to complete supporting documentation with respect to financial statements

* Air T Inc says required additional time to assess effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting

* Air T Inc says intends to file the 2017 form 10-K by the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date