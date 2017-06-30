BRIEF-Arise: acquisition and subsequent sale of the 115 MW Svartnäs wind farm
* ARISE ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF THE 115 MW SVARTNÄS WIND FARM TO A FUND MANAGED BY BLACKROCK
June 30 Air T Inc
* Air T Inc says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC Filing
* Air T Inc says required additional time to complete supporting documentation with respect to financial statements
* Air T Inc says required additional time to assess effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting
* Air T Inc says intends to file the 2017 form 10-K by the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date Source text: [bit.ly/2u6eEde] Further company coverage:
* ARISE ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF THE 115 MW SVARTNÄS WIND FARM TO A FUND MANAGED BY BLACKROCK
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 30 As U.S. officials investigated in January the FSB's alleged role in election cyber attacks, U.S. technology firms were quietly lobbying the government to soften a ban on dealing with the Russian spy agency, people with direct knowledge of the effort told Reuters.