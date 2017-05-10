FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air T says a partially owned unit of co entered into business loan agreement with Old National Bank
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Air T says a partially owned unit of co entered into business loan agreement with Old National Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Air T Inc

* Air t inc - on may 5, 2017, contrail aviation support, llc partially owned unit of co entered into business loan agreement with old national bank

* Air t inc - loan agreement provides for revolving credit borrowings by contrail in an amount up to $15 million - sec filing

* Air t inc - loan agreement replaces revolving credit facility that contrail had entered into with BMO harris bank n.a. On july 18, 2016

* Air t inc - borrowings under loan agreement will bear interest at an annual rate equal to one-month libor plus 3.00% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pyCDze) Further company coverage:

