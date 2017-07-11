July 11 Transat At Inc:

* Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new airbus a321neo lrs

* Transat At Inc - Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with Aercap for long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 airbus a321neo long-range aircraft

* Transat At Inc - aircraft are to be delivered between spring 2019 and fall 2020, and will replace Transat's airbus a310s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: