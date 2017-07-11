July 11 Airbus:

* Transat A.T. Inc. says its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft

* Aircraft are to be delivered between spring 2019 and fall 2020, and will replace Transat's Airbus A310s, which will be gradually retired from the fleet

