BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group qtrly loss per share $0.01

March 6 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* Q4 revenue $221.7 million

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Air Transport Services - outlook for adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2017 is $260 million

* Air Transport Services Group -ATSG currently projects 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $355 million

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S